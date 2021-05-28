Royce & Associates LP Has $38.55 Million Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,238 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $38,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,246. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $842.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

