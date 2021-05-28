Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.95% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $33,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of APAM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

