Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 266,942 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.58% of ProAssurance worth $37,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,152,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRA. Truist upped their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

PRA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 374,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

