Royce & Associates LP Purchases 47,922 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Northwest Pipe worth $35,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWPX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,936. The company has a market cap of $317.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

