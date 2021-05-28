Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,238 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Haynes International worth $30,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,885,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 85,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

