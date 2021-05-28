Rupee (RUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $46,875.45

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Rupee has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $46,875.45 and approximately $14.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00075569 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,356,750 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

