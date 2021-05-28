Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the April 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 39,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,261. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
