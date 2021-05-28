SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches Market Cap of $63,794.26

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $63,794.26 and approximately $93.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00027777 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002509 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

