Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 4.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,876 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60.

