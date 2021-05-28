Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 1.3% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. 4,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,387. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.