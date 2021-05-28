Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,143. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90.

