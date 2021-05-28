Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGGRU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $2,979,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

AGGRU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Agile Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.