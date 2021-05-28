Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,238,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.53. 105,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,632. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

