Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, hitting $2,366.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,297.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,999.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

