Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $737,000 Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth about $996,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth $3,994,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRCU traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.20. 346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.