Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 10,611 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of LCAPU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. 2,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,171. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

