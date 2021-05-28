Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHPAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OHPAU traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,246. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.