salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Q Capital Solutions

Q Capital Solutions trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Q Capital Solutions’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 43.7% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 223,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,293,000 after buying an additional 67,887 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $13.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.52. 442,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $220.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.94.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

