salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.83. 13,963,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,300. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.94.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

