salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Barclays

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.47.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $225.83 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

