salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.47.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $225.83 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.94. The company has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

