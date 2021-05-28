Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.