Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.05 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SAFM traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.12 and a 200-day moving average of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $177.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.25.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

