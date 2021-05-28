Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 61.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,320 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

SGMO opened at $10.84 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

