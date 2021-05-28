Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

