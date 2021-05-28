Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Update

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the April 29th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,601,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SANP stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Santo Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
