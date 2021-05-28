Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Update

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the April 29th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,601,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SANP stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Santo Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. It has claims in the Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp.

