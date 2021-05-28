Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sappi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Sappi in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Sappi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.40. Sappi has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.