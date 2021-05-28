Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.03

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and traded as high as $34.52. Saputo shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 2,502 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

