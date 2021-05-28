Saputo’s (SAP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.88.

TSE:SAP opened at C$41.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.39 and a 1 year high of C$41.80.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

