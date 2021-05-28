Saputo’s (SAP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.88.

Get Saputo alerts:

TSE:SAP opened at C$41.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.39 and a 1 year high of C$41.80.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.