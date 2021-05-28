Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of SAR opened at $25.48 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $285.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

SAR has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.