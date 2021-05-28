Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

