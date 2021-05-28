Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,483 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

