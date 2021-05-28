Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Opes Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 4.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,723. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

