Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Lessened by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.