Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.89% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $171,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.