Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Decreased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

