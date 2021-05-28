Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Down 57.8% in May

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the April 29th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SCOTF stock remained flat at $$77.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

