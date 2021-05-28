ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 0.9% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $2,147.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002491 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00059669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00318850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00079444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005120 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,019,644 coins and its circulating supply is 35,336,033 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

