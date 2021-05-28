Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.33. 10,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,630. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

