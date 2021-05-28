Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Albemarle Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $168.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.00. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,022 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

