Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 8,900 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.