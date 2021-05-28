Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $139.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

