Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.19.

NYSE:FRC opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $192.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

