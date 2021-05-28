Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $464.37 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.30. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

