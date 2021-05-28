Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after buying an additional 529,915 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

