Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $192.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.19.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

