Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 215.7% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 36,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,902 shares of company stock valued at $56,863,950. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

