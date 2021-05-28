Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,411.22 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,475.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,280.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,519.89.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

