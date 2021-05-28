Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 340,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.