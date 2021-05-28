Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,133 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.